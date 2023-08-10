Bridge to Fit: Build core strength with mastering this simple move

Exercise technique plays a significant role in achieving this goal. Your exercise technique can impact what muscles you’re actually working.This is why, during the first couple of sessions with a new member, we go through a flexibility assessment and teach exercise technique. This allows us to pick exercises that meets them where they are at.

At BridgeFit, we are all about getting the most out of the exercise without banging up your body in the process.

Interested in Working With BridgeFit? Click here for 2 free personal training sessions (2 Spots Available)

One of the exercises we go through during the first session is a front plank. The plank exercise increases core strength, improves exercise technique, and posture.

One of the goals of the plank is to strengthen the abdominal muscles, but oftentimes due to exercise technique people feel this exercise more in the lower back muscles. Which could lead to not getting the most out of the exercise and lower back stiffness.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MASTER THE PLANK so you can get the most out of exercise without banging up your body in the process.

Now that you know how to perform the plank correctly, here’s one of our core exercise progressions that will increase core strength and improve posture.

Instructions: Pick one of the exercises below (Start with exercise progression 1) and perform for 3 sets of 15 to 60 seconds. Each workout tries to add time to each set. Once you get 3 sets of 60 seconds with the exercise move on to the next progression.

Exercise Progression 1: Bent Knee Front Plank

Exercise Progression 2: Front Plank

Exercise Progression 3: Feet Elevated Front Plank

If you have any questions or need help with any of the exercises above feel free to email dustin@bridgefit.co. I would be happy to help.