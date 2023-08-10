Bridge to Fit: Build core strength with mastering this simple move

Exercise technique plays a significant role in achieving this goal. Your exercise technique can impact what muscles you’re actually working.This is why, during the first couple of sessions with a new member, we go through a flexibility assessment and teach exercise technique. This allows us to pick exercises that meets them where they are at.
One of the exercises we go through during the first session is a front plank. The plank exercise increases core strength, improves exercise technique, and posture.
One of the goals of the plank is to strengthen the abdominal muscles, but oftentimes due to exercise technique people feel this exercise more in the lower back muscles. Which could lead to not getting the most out of the exercise and lower back stiffness.
Now that you know how to perform the plank correctly, here’s one of our core exercise progressions that will increase core strength and improve posture.
Instructions: Pick one of the exercises below (Start with exercise progression 1) and perform for 3 sets of 15 to 60 seconds. Each workout tries to add time to each set. Once you get 3 sets of 60 seconds with the exercise move on to the next progression.
Exercise Progression 1: Bent Knee Front Plank
Exercise Progression 2: Front Plank
Exercise Progression 3: Feet Elevated Front Plank
If you have any questions or need help with any of the exercises above feel free to email dustin@bridgefit.co. I would be happy to help.
BridgeFit is Overland Park’s Premier Personal Training Gym for ADULTS 35+. At BridgeFit we help busy adults lose weight, gain energy, and get strong… even if they are overwhelmed by their busy schedule, or haven’t found a solution that works long term. Find out more here.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1