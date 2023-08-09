Walter R. Scherer, 82, of Kansas City, KS passed away July 29, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by family.

He was born March 10, 1941, in Kansas City, MO, son of Walter and Elvina Scherer. He was a 1960 graduate from Rosedale High School. After graduation, he started a career in the military. He served in the Navy and later the Air Force Reserve. In 1969, he met the love of his life, Sharon. They married July 26, 1969, and raised 4 wonderful children. He has 11 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

Once finished with the military, he started working at Litton Tool located in Olathe, KS for 30 years. He then went on to Ultra-Tech of Kansas City, KS for 28 years. In his spare time, he liked to travel with his wife, Sharon, to numerous dog shows in their motor home. He also volunteered making bandages for third world countries, backpack drives for elementary children and Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners food drive. He also made the badge beads for the Boy Scouts of America. He loved to sew, making wine and loved his KC Chiefs.