  Ben McCarthy  - Shawnee

Tidal Wave opens latest JoCo car wash in Shawnee

Tidal Wave is set to open its new location in Shawnee.

Workers put the finishing touches on the outside of a new Tidal Wave car wash at 12500 Shawnee Mission Pkwy. in Shawnee. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa continues to grow its local footprint, with its fourth Johnson County location now open in Shawnee.

The Georgia-based car wash chain opened its newest location Wednesday morning at 12500 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., between Quivira and Pflumm roads.