The Georgia-based car wash chain opened its newest location Wednesday morning at 12500 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., between Quivira and Pflumm roads.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa continues to grow its local footprint, with its fourth Johnson County location now open in Shawnee.

Free car washes available for first week

After an overhaul to the site that formerly hosted a Bank of Labor branch, the plot has been transformed over the past year into a 3,300-square-foot car washing facility.

The location offers drivers an automatic drive-thru tunnel, along with 20 parking spaces to vacuum and detail vehicles.

The company offers individual car washes starting at $12, as well as an unlimited monthly car wash club membership starting at $29.97.

They plan to give away free individual washes to every car that comes by from this Wednesday through next Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Johnson County presence has grown in last three years

The company opened its first location in Georgia in 2004.

Al Kondry, the site leader at the new Shawnee location, says this newest car wash marks the company’s 175th location around the country.

The company came to the Kansas City market in 2018 with a location in Raytown off 350 Highway.

The first Johnson County location in Overland Park on Nieman Road opened in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Later that year, a Prairie Village location opened on State Line Road. And after a longer-than-expected process, a Mission location opened on Johnson Drive in 2021.

Other details:

Tidal Wave’s new Shawnee Mission Parkway location is open seven days a week, only closing for Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving, the company says.

All locations are open 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

From Aug. 9-16, drivers can come through the Shawnee Mission Parkway location and get a free single “Graph-X4” wash that includes ceramic gloss, wheel and tire shine, rust guard, polish, under rinse and rain repellent applications.

The company is also offering everyone a chance to try their unlimited wash club package for one month for just $10. The membership typically runs from $29.97 to $49.97, depending on the wash package.

Ben McCarthy is a contributor to the Post and other publications in the Kansas City area. He can be reached at ben.c.mccarthy@gmail.com with questions, comments and story suggestions.