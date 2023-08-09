  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

Theatre in the Park to get $2M in upgrades for accessibility

Theatre in the Park is an outdoor amphitheater in Shawnee Mission Park that opened in 1969.

Photo courtesy JCPRD.

Some $2 million in federal pandemic relief funds will be spent to fix accessibility shortcomings at Theatre in the Park, the Johnson County Commission has decided.

Commissioners voted last week to use federal State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to begin addressing 244 “barriers to compliance” with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

The funding would not solve all 244 issues, but would allow improvements in restrooms, the concession building and some aspects of parking and internal walkways, said Jeff Stewart, executive director of the Park and Recreation District.