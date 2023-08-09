Theatre in the Park to get $2M in upgrades for accessibility

The funding would not solve all 244 issues, but would allow improvements in restrooms, the concession building and some aspects of parking and internal walkways, said Jeff Stewart, executive director of the Park and Recreation District.

Commissioners voted last week to use federal State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to begin addressing 244 “barriers to compliance” with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

Some $2 million in federal pandemic relief funds will be spent to fix accessibility shortcomings at Theatre in the Park, the Johnson County Commission has decided.

He estimated 150 to 175 individual issues could be resolved using the one-time federal infusion.

“What it allows us to do is advance these projects that have been identified as needs,” he said. “There is a very long list of identified needs that are unfunded at this time. This allows us to focus on some other needs as well.”

Theatre in the Park overhaul is already planned

Theatre in the Park, which opened in 1969 on ten acres in the northeast corner of Shawnee Mission Park, has some “tired facilities” Stewart said.

Park officials are planning a major overhaul of the venue and already have the first phase of a bigger makeover of the park in their five-year budget outlook.

About 30,000 people a year attend the theater, which hosts special events and movies in addition to live theater performances.

How the commission voted

Commissioners were generally supportive of the accessibility upgrades.

Commissioner Becky Fast said the venue needs more accessible pathways, since it is difficult to move wheelchairs over the grass lawn.

Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand said the spending was an appropriate use of the relief funds.

“There are special needs kids that go to that event and they have a special place to go,” she said.

But Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara had a different take on the funding. While she said she didn’t argue the merits of the theater, she was reluctant to vote for it without an accompanying roll-back in the park district’s taxing rate.

Chairman Mike Kelly replied that one-time federal funds cannot be used for reducing the county’s property tax, or mill levy, rate.

Commissioners approved the spending 5-2, with O’Hara and Commissioner Michael Ashcraft voting against it.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.