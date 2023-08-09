March 26, 1954 – July 17, 2023

Ralph N. Byrd, Sr, age 69, born March 26, 1954 in Fresno, California, passed away July 17, 2023 at Providence Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Ralph was joined in marriage on July 8, 1997 to his loving wife Linda. He was a wonderful husband for 26 years and devoted father of four children and many grand and great grandchildren.