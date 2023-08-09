March 26, 1954 – July 17, 2023
Ralph N. Byrd, Sr, age 69, born March 26, 1954 in Fresno, California, passed away July 17, 2023 at Providence Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Ralph was joined in marriage on July 8, 1997 to his loving wife Linda. He was a wonderful husband for 26 years and devoted father of four children and many grand and great grandchildren.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father Royce Byrd, his mother Ellen Oglesby and a son, Ralph Jr.
Ralph is survived by his sister Karolyn Byrd of Oklahoma and brothers James and Tommy of Oregon. His loving wife Linda, son Elvis Wayne, two daughters Michelle and Amanda and step daughters Tammy and Angela.
Ralph was a pillar of strength always providing unwavering love, guidance and support. His smile could light up a room. He will never be forgotten and forever loved.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1