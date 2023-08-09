  Kansas News Service  - Abortion

Johnson County judge hears first post-Roe challenge to Kansas abortion restrictions

Abortion providers are suing over a handful of new and old abortion restrictions they say violate Kansans’ right to abortion. Attorney General Kris Kobach says the rules are necessary. Photo credit Rose Conlon / Kansas News Service.

By Rose Conlon, Noah Taborda

Lawyers for abortion providers and the state of Kansas argued in court Tuesday over the constitutionality of a handful of state abortion restrictions that providers want blocked.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains and the Center for Women’s Health in Overland Park are suing the state over a controversial new abortion pill reversal law that would force them to give patients medically unfounded information. They’re also seeking to block three longstanding abortion restrictions concerning state-mandated counseling and waiting periods.