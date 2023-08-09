Paw Envy announces a special event

Last month readers of the Shawnee Mission Post were introduced to Johnson County’s premier pet boutique, Paw Envy. We wanted to inform the community of our presence and let the readers know about all the services and products that we offer to local pet parents. As a reminder, at Paw Envy, you can:

Buy high quality dog and cat food

Find a unique and creative dog or cat toy

Smell the delicious treats we bake and pick some up for your pets

Use the services of our professional groomers

Find unique gifts for friends and family.

We also announced that we have opened our self-service dog washing stations. Well, the response to the article was incredible, and we want to say thank you to all the new found friends we have. So, we have decided to have a little party!!

On August 12th and 13th, we are inviting all of you to wash your dogs, and cats if you dare! For this special event we are lowering the cost to $10!!!! Everyone who partakes will receive a 4 lb bag of Stella & Chewy’s dog food. (While supplies last). This event will be so much fun, and we can’t wait to see everyone there! Even if your furry family member doesn’t need a bath, please come see us for the many other specials throughout the store, and enjoy complimentary coffee and water as you shop! We are also introducing our peanut butter platters, which are available for purchase to help calm the nerves of our furry friends who might be a little nervous. They work amazing!!