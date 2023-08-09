  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Paula Fushimi

June 25, 1943 – August 7, 2023

Paula Louise Fushimi, age 80, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Monday, August 14, 2023
Visitation
9:30 am – 11:00 am
Church of the Nativity
3800 W. 119th Street
Leawood, KS 66209