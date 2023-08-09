  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission Bowl redevelopers want to build another apartment complex next door

Mission Bowl apartments developer wants to build a second phase.

The developers of the Mission Bowl apartments, Residence on Rock Creek, want to build another apartment complex right next door as a phase two of the project. Above, a rendering of phase two. Image via city documents.

Developers want to build a second, separate five-story apartment complex right next to the one they’re building on the old Mission Bowl site.

Sunflower Development Group submitted a preliminary development plan to the city of Mission for what developers are calling phase two of the Residence on Rock Creek, better known as the Mission Bowl redevelopment project.

Developers want to build another five-story apartment complex in the empty parking lot next door to the current construction site on Martway Street.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.