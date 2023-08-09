Developers want to build a second, separate five-story apartment complex right next to the one they’re building on the old Mission Bowl site.

Sunflower Development Group submitted a preliminary development plan to the city of Mission for what developers are calling phase two of the Residence on Rock Creek, better known as the Mission Bowl redevelopment project.

Developers want to build another five-story apartment complex in the empty parking lot next door to the current construction site on Martway Street.