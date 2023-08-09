The developers of the Mission Bowl apartments, Residence on Rock Creek, want to build another apartment complex right next door as a phase two of the project. Above, a rendering of phase two. Image via city documents.
Developers want to build a second, separate five-story apartment complex right next to the one they’re building on the old Mission Bowl site.
Sunflower Development Group submitted a preliminary development plan to the city of Mission for what developers are calling phase two of the Residence on Rock Creek, better known as the Mission Bowl redevelopment project.
Developers want to build another five-story apartment complex in the empty parking lot next door to the current construction site on Martway Street.
The address is 5201 Johnson Drive, as it is the former Mission Bank’s overflow parking lot, but the parking lot itself is behind the bank on Martway Street.
Developers propose four stories of apartments on top of parking
Phase two contemplates a five-story structure, comprising four stories of apartments, with the first “floor” being one level of parking with 98 spaces.
The ground floor will also house a retail component in the northwest corner, according to city documents.
The proposal is for a 96-unit apartment complex with 80% of those units being one-bedrooms or studios.
Developers plan to use a different color brick and other design elements to make it stand out from the building next door, but also to complement the design of phase one.
Talks of phase two began after Mission OK’ed phase one
Councilmember Lea Loudon asked if the city was aware of phase two when phase one was in the early stages.
Assistant City Administrator Brian Scott said developers approached the city after the approval of phase one.
At that time, Scott said the developer and the owner of the parking lot discussed doing something with the empty lot.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
