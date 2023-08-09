Mary Joyce Stalder West

Mary Joyce was born October 19th, 1953 in Cortez, Colorado to Ward Walker Stalder and Clarissa June Imel. She was one of 9 children.

She passed away in Shawnee Mission, Kansas on July 29th, 2023 surrounded by her 3 sons and her sister, Bonnie.

Mary Joyce married Allen Perry West on 19th of February, 1972. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in February 2022.

Mary Joyce spent a career in healthcare starting by earning her EMT certification in 1979. She then continued to learn and expand her skills culminating in receiving her Registered Nurse (RN) diploma in May of 1993. She is best known for the loving, compassionate care she provided as she worked in the hospice side of healthcare throughout northwest Missouri.

Mary Joyce also spent a lifetime creating and exploring different arts and crafts. From spinning wool to oil painting to stained glass and beyond, she loved to create and share her creations. She will be remembered for her loving heart, her compassion and her creativity.

Mary Joyce leaves behind: her husband, Allen Perry West; her three sons, Melburn Rudd West, his wife Jennifer and their daughter Brooke; Allen Arizona West, his wife Cameron and their daughter Trinity; Robert E Lee West, his wife Kimberly and their children Cheyanne, Draven and Anna; her siblings Bonnie Kathleen Newman, Ada Marie Carpenter, Teddy Walker Stalder, John Elmer Stalder, Robert Kyle Stalder and James Fesslar Stalder. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers David Lawrence Stalder and Michael Dean Stalder.

Mary Joyce was a loved Mother, daughter, sister and Aunt and will be missed more than words can express.