Leonard Paul Porter

On January 7th, 1963, Leonard was born to the late Leo Paul Porter, and Imogene Porter. He was the eldest of three children. He was born in Detroit, Michigan and was raised in the Catholic Church. At the age of five, he accepted Jesus Christ as his lord and savior. He went to school and graduated from Cass Technical High school.

After high school he enlisted into the United States Navy, where he studied Nuclear Engineering. He received an honorable discharge and was employed by the state of South Carolina. He later moved to Altanta, Georgia and met his good friends David and Nick. He battled with health problems in his later years and was looking forward to retirement in January 2024. He worked at The Heritic until his death on August 1st, 2023. He was a giving person who loved everyone. He loved his job and gave it his all.

He leaves to cherish his memories, mother Imogene Porter (Pitts), brothers Leon (Victoria) and Mark (Genary) Porter. Niece, Audrey Porter, nephew, Ryan and Lane Porter. He was raised along side his First Cousin Marilyn Gisstennar and many other cousins and friends.