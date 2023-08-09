  KCUR  - Prairie Village

Kansas City Ballet reopening Prairie Village studios — with a twist

Kansas City Ballet will celebrate the opening of its newly-renovated $2.1 million South Campus in Prairie Village, Kansas, on August 18 with a ribbon cutting and open house. Photo credit Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3.

By Julie Denesha

Kansas City Ballet will reopen later this month its $2.1 million South Campus, at 95th Street and Nall Avenue in Prairie Village, Kansas.

The Ballet has operated a dance school at the location since 2002, but a $2.1 million expansion and renovation of the facility will double the number of studios and more than triple its square footage — from 3,400 square feet to almost 12,000 square feet.