John Hayden “Swede” Holmberg, 87, passed away at midnight Friday August 4, 2023 – due to complications from stroke.
He was born November 5, 1935, in Shawnee, KS to John Holmberg and Pansy Mabelle (Williams). He graduated from Shawnee Mission (North) High School Class of 1953. On April 26, 1955, he married Eleanor Paula “Ellie” (Rowe). Swede and Ellie welcomed their first-born child, John Nelson in 1956, followed by second son Jeffrey Allen in 1959, and daughter Elizabeth Ann “Beth” in 1968. During their 68 years of marriage, they were further blessed by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In his early and mid-career, Swede worked as a brick layer / masonry sub-contractor, and in later years as a construction engineering inspector. During the first few years of marriage, Swede enjoyed spending leisure hours bowling and playing semi-pro baseball. He also excelled at golf including hitting three holes-in-one: two in one round, and a third a few years later. He rarely missed viewing TV broadcasts of the Kansas City Royals Baseball, Chiefs Football and PGA Golf Tournaments. When sons John and Jeff were young, he served in a leadership role as one of their Boy Scout Troup Scoutmasters. And with great pride never missed his daughter Beth’s high-school basketball games. Swede was also known as a very fine garden tomato grower – a skill acquired in youth whilst working on his father’s highly acclaimed vegetable garden farm. Throughout life, Swede was admired for his strong work ethic, sense of humor and kindness. He is and will forever be fondly remembered by family and friends.
Swede and Ellie lived much of their married life in Johnson County, KS. In the late 1950’s Swede custom built his family’s first of three homes in north Shawnee KS. They became members of St. Luke’s Episcopal church, Shawnee KS in early-1960 to present. In March 2023 they moved to a managed care facility in De Soto, KS. Swede’s family wishes to express a special thank you to the medical professionals and staff at the Hillside Village facility and Crossroads Hospice for their particular care of Swede in his final days.
He is survived by sister Verla “Sis” Horstman of Lenexa, KS, wife Eleanor Paula “Ellie” (Rowe) Holmberg of De Soto, KS, sons John Nelson Holmberg – wife Peggy Sue (Pitts) of Overland Park, KS, Jeffrey Allen Holmberg – wife Pamela (Duma) of Lenexa, KS, daughter Elizabeth Ann Butler of Olathe, KS. Grandchildren: Emily Ann Schultz – husband Steven Nelson Schultz II of Kansas City, KS, Tiffany Nicole Gregory – husband Caleb Ivan Gregory of Little Rock, AR, Clayton Matthew Holmberg of Lenexa, KS, Rachel Holmberg Strong – husband Andrew Strong of Raleigh, NC. Great-grandchildren: Caden James Butler and Audrey Renee Gregory of Little Rock, AR.
Swede was proceeded in death by his brother Palmer Dean Holmberg 1928-1944, his mother Pansy Mabelle (Williams) 1906-1981, and his father John Holmberg 1907-1984.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 11, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Shawnee, KS. Per Swede’s request, his ashes will be interned in the Memorial Garden at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to St Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5325 Nieman Rd., Shawnee, KS 66203
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1