John Hayden “Swede” Holmberg, 87, passed away at midnight Friday August 4, 2023 – due to complications from stroke.

He was born November 5, 1935, in Shawnee, KS to John Holmberg and Pansy Mabelle (Williams). He graduated from Shawnee Mission (North) High School Class of 1953. On April 26, 1955, he married Eleanor Paula “Ellie” (Rowe). Swede and Ellie welcomed their first-born child, John Nelson in 1956, followed by second son Jeffrey Allen in 1959, and daughter Elizabeth Ann “Beth” in 1968. During their 68 years of marriage, they were further blessed by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In his early and mid-career, Swede worked as a brick layer / masonry sub-contractor, and in later years as a construction engineering inspector. During the first few years of marriage, Swede enjoyed spending leisure hours bowling and playing semi-pro baseball. He also excelled at golf including hitting three holes-in-one: two in one round, and a third a few years later. He rarely missed viewing TV broadcasts of the Kansas City Royals Baseball, Chiefs Football and PGA Golf Tournaments. When sons John and Jeff were young, he served in a leadership role as one of their Boy Scout Troup Scoutmasters. And with great pride never missed his daughter Beth’s high-school basketball games. Swede was also known as a very fine garden tomato grower – a skill acquired in youth whilst working on his father’s highly acclaimed vegetable garden farm. Throughout life, Swede was admired for his strong work ethic, sense of humor and kindness. He is and will forever be fondly remembered by family and friends.