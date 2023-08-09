JoCo Notes: Procession honors fallen Fairway police officer

About 50 emergency vehicles escorted fallen Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald from the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Olathe to the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee on Tuesday.

⛈ Today’s forecast : Storms likely this morning, with heavy downpours possible at times. High: 79. Low: 64.

The procession was led by motorcycle officers from across the Kansas City metro, with officers from as far away as Independence, Missouri, assisting with the detail.

Police, firefighters and paramedics lined the procession route and paid their respects with salutes as Officer Oswald’s flag-draped remains passed by.

Law enforcement officers from across Johnson County will take turns keeping the watch over Oswald until he can be laid to rest.

Funeral plans have not yet been announced.

— Mike Frizzell

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Overland Park Public Safety Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories

📰 Other local news

Fairway Police officer second in metro to die in line of duty in 2023. The other was Kansas City Police Officer James Muhlbauer, who was killed along wit his K-9 partner Champ in a traffic crash in February. [ KCUR ]

Overland Park Police seek help in identifying man found dead Monday. Police say foul play is not suspected after the man’s body was discovered near the 103rd Street bridge over U.S. 69 Highway. [ OPPD ]

Overland Park-based firm buys chunk of land in South Carolina. The data center operator OTS bought 400 acres near the Charlotte metroplex for $11 million, on land that has been set aside for something dubbed “Project Cobra.” [ Business Journals ]

📸 A thousand words

School must be back if teachers and administrators are doing stuff like this. Kudos to Shawnee Mission Northwest assistant principal Britt Haney for being game, welcoming new teachers to campus this week. Photo via Twitter.