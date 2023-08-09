JoCo Notes: Procession honors fallen Fairway police officer

Vehicles from agencies across the Kansas City metro went from Olathe to Shawnee Tuesday, accompanying the body of Fairway Off. Jonah Oswald, who died Monday after being shot in the line of duty. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Happy Tuesday, Shawnee Mission!
⛈ Today’s forecast: Storms likely this morning, with heavy downpours possible at times. High: 79. Low: 64.
🚨 One thing to know today
About 50 emergency vehicles escorted fallen Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald from the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Olathe to the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee on Tuesday.
The procession was led by motorcycle officers from across the Kansas City metro, with officers from as far away as Independence, Missouri, assisting with the detail.
Police, firefighters and paramedics lined the procession route and paid their respects with salutes as Officer Oswald’s flag-draped remains passed by.
Law enforcement officers from across Johnson County will take turns keeping the watch over Oswald until he can be laid to rest.
Funeral plans have not yet been announced.
— Mike Frizzell
🗓 Public meetings Wednesday
Overland Park Public Safety Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
Fairway Police officer second in metro to die in line of duty in 2023. The other was Kansas City Police Officer James Muhlbauer, who was killed along wit his K-9 partner Champ in a traffic crash in February. [KCUR]
Overland Park Police seek help in identifying man found dead Monday. Police say foul play is not suspected after the man’s body was discovered near the 103rd Street bridge over U.S. 69 Highway. [OPPD]
Overland Park-based firm buys chunk of land in South Carolina. The data center operator OTS bought 400 acres near the Charlotte metroplex for $11 million, on land that has been set aside for something dubbed “Project Cobra.” [Business Journals]
📸 A thousand words
School must be back if teachers and administrators are doing stuff like this. Kudos to Shawnee Mission Northwest assistant principal Britt Haney for being game, welcoming new teachers to campus this week. Photo via Twitter.
Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1