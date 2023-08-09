  Kyle Palmer  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Procession honors fallen Fairway police officer

Vehicles from agencies across the Kansas City metro went from Olathe to Shawnee Tuesday, accompanying the body of Fairway Off. Jonah Oswald, who died Monday after being shot in the line of duty. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

About 50 emergency vehicles escorted fallen Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald from the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Olathe to the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee on Tuesday.

