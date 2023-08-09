  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

JC Snellings

JC Snellings, our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, taught us to be strong, fight thru life, work hard and always give 100%.

He served our country in the US Army and the National Guard.

As a mechanic, he worked on the railroad and owned his own yard work business named “Papa’s Little Weeds”, named after his two grand-daughters, of course.