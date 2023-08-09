As a mechanic, he worked on the railroad and owned his own yard work business named “Papa’s Little Weeds”, named after his two grand-daughters, of course.

He served our country in the US Army and the National Guard.

JC Snellings, our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, taught us to be strong, fight thru life, work hard and always give 100%.

He took care of 36 yards on his own with a push mower, and made many lasting friendships.

He had many friends- even one he became friends with in 3rd grade, and remained friends with until he departed to heaven.

He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and also enjoyed his phone visits with his aunt, cousins and brother. He stayed in touch with his wife’s nieces and nephews the best he could.

He was a great father and we are so proud to be his children. He has taught us so much about strength and we only hope that we can ever get some of the character that defined him.

He truly was our hero and will be missed everyday until we meet again.

He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly (Rose) Snellings, grand-daughter Sydney Drake, father George Basil Snellings, mother Floy Marie (Wilson) Snellings, brother James Roy Snellings, sister Bonnie Marie (Snellings) McQueen, sister Judy Ann (Snellings) Tinker, twins Mark Allen Snellings and Marsha Elizabeth Snellings.

He is survived by his daughter Janell Snellings and his son, Joseph Snellings, grand-daughter Angel (Drake) Hartsell, and three great-grandchildren; Jessie Burkeen, Cassidy Hartsell and Wesley Hartsell, his brother John Wayne Snellings, and his sister Karen Sue (Snellings) Emperley.

He led a full life and he worked from sun-up until sun-down until he couldn’t work anymore.

He loved the work he did, and has touched so many lives in many different ways.

Janell Snellings and Joseph Snellings encourage everyone to share with the family a funny story about their father, or a favorite memory anytime one comes to mind. The only thing left to say is that now he truly is “fine as frog hair”.

Forever in our hearts until we meet again.