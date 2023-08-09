  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: A new way to learn at school!

During the Theatre in the Park’s inaugural production of its new Blue Curtain Project, “Frida Libre,” the character of Frida (Kahlo) searches for a caterpillar in the audience. This new educational theatre outreach program is aimed at students in area schools and learning centers.

By Guy Gardner

This fall launches Theatre in the Park’s inaugural production for the Blue Curtain Project, “Frida Libre!”

Beginning in September, Theatre in the Park is presenting professional theatre through a new initiative focused on educational theatre for the ever-growing young mind. This project presents plays and musicals at the performance level you’ve come to know and love with Theatre in the Park, while choosing stories that invite audiences to think and learn. Activities and workshops tied to current educational standards surround the performance day.