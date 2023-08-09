Gerald Edwin Partridge, 84, was born on October 27, 1938 in Yell County, Arkansas. He died on August 6 in Grandview, Missouri.

Visitation will be held on August 12 from 4:30pm-6:30pm at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church in Lee’s Summit, MO. A Celebration of Life will take place on August 13 at 1:00pm at Hickman Mills Community Christian Church in Kansas City, MO.

Gerald attended Gould High School and later the University of Arkansas in Monticello.