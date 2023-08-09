Dolores Katherine Brown

Dolores ‘Dodie’ Katherine Myers Brown passed away on Tuesday, August 1st, in her home, surrounded by the treasures of a life well-lived, just as she wished. Dodie was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Stanley and Edna Myers, and graduated in 1950 from Hutchinson High School, where she was inducted into their Wall of Honor. In 1954, she graduated from the University of Kansas and continued her music education, culminating with a master’s degree. She taught music at Old Mission Junior High, and began collecting raving fans, as many visited her until just prior to her passing.

Dodie’s love of music and performing began to flourish the first time she stepped foot on a stage as an actress. Theater was her true passion, and the earliest beneficiaries were the Kansas City Young Matrons (1964), the Barn Players and Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park. But her career blossomed and her rise to legendary theater status began when she found her theater home at Waldo Astoria and Tiffany’s Attic, attaining ‘over-the-title’ honors at The New Theatre & Restaurant. Her association with those theaters also created a bond of friendship, special and rare with theater owners, Dennis Hennessy and Richard Carrothers. Dodie also graced stages at American Heartland Theatre and Missouri Repertory Theatre and was a member of Actors Equity Association. Dodie worked alongside such notable talents as Don Knotts, Jamie Farr, Jim O’Heir, Morgan Fairchild and Marion Ross to name a few.

Passionate about sharing her love of music, for 30 years, Dodie used her one day off from the theater to direct the St. Peter’s and All Angels Episcopal Church Choir. Known for holding court in the church parlor after the service, Dodie was renowned for making everyone feel like they were the best in the choir, regardless of their musicianship.