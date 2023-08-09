The Nov. 7 general election ballot in Johnson County will feature local races for mayors, city councils, school boards and other governmental bodies, including the JCCC and WaterOne boards. File photo.
Leading up to and on Nov. 7, Johnson County voters will head to the polls for a general election slate that includes a number of local offices, including mayors, city councils, school boards and other local governmental bodies.
The Post’s “Citizens Agenda” approach to election coverage
As we’ve done for more than a decade now, the Post will be asking the candidates seeking to represent Johnson Countians in office about the issues YOU want to hear them discuss as they compete for your vote.
These elected leaders will be making decisions about how your tax dollars are used, what powers local and state governments exercise and where our community will head in the coming years, and we feel it’s important to keep you informed about where candidates stand on these important issues and more.
“When we ask people about what they want to hear candidates talking about, we find it’s almost never the kinds of things that dominate discussion on cable news or talk radio,” said Post publisher Jay Senter. “These candidates want the job of representing you, of being your voice in the rooms where big decisions get made. We think it’s our job to get the candidates talking about the things people say matter most to them.”
So: What do you want the candidates talking about as they compete for your vote?
Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.
