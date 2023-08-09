These elected leaders will be making decisions about how your tax dollars are used, what powers local and state governments exercise and where our community will head in the coming years, and we feel it’s important to keep you informed about where candidates stand on these important issues and more.

As we’ve done for more than a decade now, the Post will be asking the candidates seeking to represent Johnson Countians in office about the issues YOU want to hear them discuss as they compete for your vote.

Leading up to and on Nov. 7, Johnson County voters will head to the polls for a general election slate that includes a number of local offices, including mayors, city councils, school boards and other local governmental bodies.

This is part of our “Citizens Agenda” approach to campaign coverage, a philosophy of local election coverage used by media outlets across the U.S. that seeks to center the interests of everyday voters — not political parties, power brokers or journalists.

“When we ask people about what they want to hear candidates talking about, we find it’s almost never the kinds of things that dominate discussion on cable news or talk radio,” said Post publisher Jay Senter. “These candidates want the job of representing you, of being your voice in the rooms where big decisions get made. We think it’s our job to get the candidates talking about the things people say matter most to them.”

So: What do you want the candidates talking about as they compete for your vote?

How to tell us your priorities or questions

We’ll use your input to develop questionnaires for the candidates on the primary ballots, which we’ll publish ahead of the start of advanced voting next month.

What’s on the Nov. 7 general election ballot

The local contests for which we will be asking candidates questions include:

Fairway: Contested races for city council in Wards 1, 2 and 3

Contested races for city council in Wards 1, 2 and 3 Leawood: An open mayoral contest between newcomers Marc Elkins and Steve Hentzen, as well as two contested city council races in Wards 1 and 2

An open mayoral contest between newcomers Marc Elkins and Steve Hentzen, as well as two contested city council races in Wards 1 and 2 Lenexa: A mayoral contest between current city councilmemebers Joe Karlin and Julie Sayers, and city council races in all four city wards.

A mayoral contest between current city councilmemebers Joe Karlin and Julie Sayers, and city council races in all four city wards. Merriam: A contested city council race in Ward 2.

A contested city council race in Ward 2. Mission Hills: One at-large city council race.

One at-large city council race. Mission Woods: One at-large city council race.

One at-large city council race. Overland Park: Contested city council races in Wards 1, 2,3, 5 and 6.

Contested city council races in Wards 1, 2,3, 5 and 6. Prairie Village: Contested city council races in Wards 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Contested city council races in Wards 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. Roeland Park: Contested city council races in Wards 1 and 2.

Contested city council races in Wards 1 and 2. Shawnee: A mayoral contest between current city coucilmember Mike Kemmling and former councilmember Mickey Sandifer, along with contested city council races in Wards 1, 2 and 4.

A mayoral contest between current city coucilmember Mike Kemmling and former councilmember Mickey Sandifer, along with contested city council races in Wards 1, 2 and 4. Westwood: One at-large city council race.

One at-large city council race. Westwood Hills: One at-large city council race.

One at-large city council race. Blue Valley school board: Contested races in four district member areas.

Contested races in four district member areas. Shawnee Mission school board: Contested races in four district member areas.

Contested races in four district member areas. USD 232 (De Soto) school board: Contested races in four district member areas.

Contested races in four district member areas. JCCC Board of Trustees: Eight candidates vying for three seats.

Eight candidates vying for three seats. WaterOne Board: Contested races for four district member areas.

*Note: For some local offices, candidates are running unopposed. For these races, the Post does not plan to ask questions of the candidates.

For a list of these contests and the candidates set to be on the Nov. 7 general election, see our full ballot rundown.