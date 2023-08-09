  Kyle Palmer  - 2023 Elections

What do you want candidates in your city talking about ahead of 2023 general election?

Advance voting in Johnson County during the 2022 general election.

The Nov. 7 general election ballot in Johnson County will feature local races for mayors, city councils, school boards and other governmental bodies, including the JCCC and WaterOne boards. File photo.

Leading up to and on Nov. 7, Johnson County voters will head to the polls for a general election slate that includes a number of local offices, including mayors, city councils, school boards and other local governmental bodies.

The Post’s “Citizens Agenda” approach to election coverage

As we’ve done for more than a decade now, the Post will be asking the candidates seeking to represent Johnson Countians in office about the issues YOU want to hear them discuss as they compete for your vote.

These elected leaders will be making decisions about how your tax dollars are used, what powers local and state governments exercise and where our community will head in the coming years, and we feel it’s important to keep you informed about where candidates stand on these important issues and more.

