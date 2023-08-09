Betty Jean Buckley Russell

Betty Jean Russell, 100, born April 27, 1923 in Denver, Colorado, died August 6, 2023.
Memorial service at 11:00am on August 12 at Parkview Community of Christ church at 801 SW 19 Street in Blue Springs, MO. A visitation starting at 10:00am will precede the service. Private family gravesite service will be held later.
Betty Jean Russell attended Graceland College and Independence Sanitarium and Hospital.
