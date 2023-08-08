Officials look into air quality issues at Lenexa aquatic center

Complaints about the air in the Lenexa natatorium caught the attention of school district officials on Friday, the second day of the Central Zones 14 & U Long Course Championships of USA Swimming.

The center, however, was open to normal operations Monday.

The cause of apparent air quality problems that disrupted a swim meet and sickened young swimmers at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa over the weekend is still under investigation.

More than 700 amateur swimmers were at the center last week to compete in the regional meet, a four-day event.

But as the meet progressed, some swimmers complained of feeling ill, experiencing stinging eyes, runny noses and discomfort in breathing, according to televised reports of the incident.

Two competitors sought treatment at a hospital, but the district did not have further information on them, said Kristin Babcock, SMSD’s communications coordinator.

The competition was paused Friday but resumed over the weekend

The aquatic center is managed by the school district, and the Johnson County Park and Recreation District handles non-school programs there.

Both checked the equipment and chemicals as problems emerged on Friday, Babcock said.

“Everything checked out fine and the event continued on Saturday and Sunday,” she said.

The tournament was stopped Friday evening so the concerns could be investigated.

“Crews continued to work and make sure all systems were in place and operating within limits for competition to resume on Saturday and Sunday,” she said.

There have been mechanical issues before

The $28 million aquatic center near Lenexa’s City Center campus opened in November of 2019 to much fanfare.

There were issues with one of the HVAC systems at the same event about a year ago, but it was replaced and there have been no problems since, Babcock said.

This spring, one of two units was knocked offline by a power grid surge. But it was repaired and there have been no problems during ensuing swim meets.

Some commenters on a swimming newsletter expressed concerns about the number of swimmers in a relatively small venue.

A notice on the site of the Kansas City Blazers, a youth swim team organized through JCPRD which helped host this weekend’s tournament, said that “due to air quality concerns,” the meet schedule was adjusted to reduce the number of swimmers in the building at one time and to allow for breaks between the sessions.

The school district, county park district and the county health department will continue to investigate the cause.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.