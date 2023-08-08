  Roxie Hammill  - Pools

Officials look into air quality issues at Lenexa aquatic center

The Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa opened in 2019. The facility is managed by the district but the Johnson County Park and Recreation District handle non-district events. File photo.

The cause of apparent air quality problems that disrupted a swim meet and sickened young swimmers at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa over the weekend is still under investigation.

The center, however, was open to normal operations Monday.

Complaints began last week during swim meet

Complaints about the air in the Lenexa natatorium caught the attention of school district officials on Friday, the second day of the Central Zones 14 & U Long Course Championships of USA Swimming.