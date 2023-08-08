Rhythm Cycle and Sculpt opening soon in east Shawnee

Rhythm Cycle and Sculpt, a new fitness studio, is getting closer to opening in east Shawnee near Nieman Road and 75th Street.
Last month, the Shawnee City Council approved a special use permit that will allow the cycling and fitness studio to operate in that area.
Located at 7470 Nieman Rd., the 4,300-square-foot-studio will offer cycling, yoga, barre, full body and weight training classes, said Owner Tommy Gray.
In the past, Gray was the manager at another Kansas Cit-area cycling studio before deciding to branch out on his own.
He said it took about a year to get everything on track to open, including finding the perfect location.
“To my knowledge, there’s no cycle studio in this part of Kansas City, so I thought it would be a good spot to open up and offer these types of classes,” Gray said.
Rhythm Cycle aiming for mid-September opening
- It is expected to be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with peak traffic Monday through Thursday, Shawnee’s Community Development Director Doug Allmon told the city council.
- Every class will last about 45 minutes.
- The city council voted 7-0 to approve the special use permit. (Councilmember Angela Stiens was absent.)
- The Shawnee Planning Commission also backed the permit, with several members noting their excitement for the uniqueness of the business for that area of Shawnee.
- Allmon also said city planning staff have no concerns about compatibility with the other businesses in the area, traffic or parking.
The building needed some renovations
- That space has in the past been home to other businesses, including a dry cleaner and a sports bar, and it’s undergoing some internal renovations.
- Gray said a lot of the rehab focused on dividing the space into separate rooms, making way for a cycling room and a sculpt class room.
- There will also be a lounge for members and a bathroom area with a shower.
Membership costs will vary
- Rhythm Cycle and Sculpt has packages for unlimited classes and other limited packages, all under $150 per month right now.
- The unlimited class offering, which includes access to all cycling and sculpt classes, is $149. Unlimited packages for sculpt or cycling only classes are $99.
- There are also class packages for sale starting at $69.
- Membership costs will go up after a pre-opening phase is over.
Keep digging: New cycling, fitness studio coming to east Shawnee this fall
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1