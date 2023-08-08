Rhythm Cycle and Sculpt opening soon in east Shawnee

Last month, the Shawnee City Council approved a special use permit that will allow the cycling and fitness studio to operate in that area.

Rhythm Cycle and Sculpt, a new fitness studio, is getting closer to opening in east Shawnee near Nieman Road and 75th Street.

Located at 7470 Nieman Rd., the 4,300-square-foot-studio will offer cycling, yoga, barre, full body and weight training classes, said Owner Tommy Gray.

In the past, Gray was the manager at another Kansas Cit-area cycling studio before deciding to branch out on his own.

He said it took about a year to get everything on track to open, including finding the perfect location.

“To my knowledge, there’s no cycle studio in this part of Kansas City, so I thought it would be a good spot to open up and offer these types of classes,” Gray said.

Rhythm Cycle aiming for mid-September opening

It is expected to be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with peak traffic Monday through Thursday, Shawnee’s Community Development Director Doug Allmon told the city council.

Every class will last about 45 minutes.

The city council voted 7-0 to approve the special use permit. (Councilmember Angela Stiens was absent.)

The Shawnee Planning Commission also backed the permit, with several members noting their excitement for the uniqueness of the business for that area of Shawnee.

Allmon also said city planning staff have no concerns about compatibility with the other businesses in the area, traffic or parking.

The building needed some renovations

That space has in the past been home to other businesses, including a dry cleaner and a sports bar, and it’s undergoing some internal renovations.

Gray said a lot of the rehab focused on dividing the space into separate rooms, making way for a cycling room and a sculpt class room.

There will also be a lounge for members and a bathroom area with a shower.

Membership costs will vary

Rhythm Cycle and Sculpt has packages for unlimited classes and other limited packages, all under $150 per month right now.

The unlimited class offering, which includes access to all cycling and sculpt classes, is $149. Unlimited packages for sculpt or cycling only classes are $99.

There are also class packages for sale starting at $69.

Membership costs will go up after a pre-opening phase is over.

