  Juliana Garcia

Fate of Prairie Village Stop Rezoning petitions now in election office’s hands

Residents packed the Prairie Village City Council chambers on Monday as the city attorney discussed three petitions filed by a group opposed to the city's housing recommendations. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

CORRECTION: A previous version of  this story inaccurately stated the way in which contradictory results could stem from the two government related petitions if they make it onto the ballot. This story has been updated to clarify information about the contradictory nature of the two ballots pertaining to city governance. If one petition is approved and another is denied, then they could yield contradictory results, according to Prairie Village’s city attorney. 

Prairie Village’s city attorney has concluded that three petitions that aim to put initiatives related to rezoning and city governance on November’s ballot should not be validated.

Now, the fate of the petitions lies in the hands of the Johnson County Election Office, which Prairie Village’s city attorney said, is the final authority on determining the legality of two of the measures for the Nov. 7 general election.

