Mary Jane Hodges

Mary Jane “Jane” Hodges, 82, of Olathe, passed away peacefully at her home on August 5, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am on Friday, August 11 at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Private entombment will follow at the indoor mausoleum at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Shriner’s Childrens Hospital.

Jane was born on December 1, 1940, to Dorus and Ruth (Vorhees) Piper, and grew up in Bakersfield, California. She married Jerry J. Hodges on August 14, 1959. Jerry’s career with the Santa Fe Railroad gave them the opportunity to live in many different cities, moving 15 times in 38 years; but Jane was particularly fond of Johnson County, Kansas and made the decision to spend the last 22 years here. Jane and Jerry also had a home at the Lake of the Ozarks for many years where she enjoyed family gatherings and watching the boats.

Jane loved knitting (especially socks and scarves for the girls), shopping, flower gardening, and puzzles; she had a vast bird collection (she was partial to owls) and was a huge Wizard of Oz fan. Jane and Jerry also had many beloved pets throughout the years that always made their home complete.