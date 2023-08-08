Know Your Rights: Foster Wallace wins big for recent Johnson County clients

At Foster Wallace, we pride ourselves on being fierce advocates on behalf of the victims of accidents. Our goal is to take away the worry about getting compensation for injuries suffered on account of someone else’s actions or negligence so that our clients can focus on what’s most important: Getting better.

Below are summaries of just a few of the results we’ve won for Johnson County clients who hired us to provide legal representation.

$365,000 Settlement for Mission Car Wreck

A Foster Wallace client settled his car wreck claim for $365,000 after he was injured on I-35 highway in Mission, Kansas after being rear ended. The interesting part about this case is our client did not seek medical treatment for three weeks after the wreck and the police report did not indicate that our client even sustained injuries. Our client eventually presented himself to a chiropractor but because of increased pain checked himself into a hospital in the Kansas City area for back pain. We were able to obtain expert testimony that the wreck caused the back injuries and that he would need future treatment going forward. After mediation, the case settled for $365,000. Our client is thrilled with the result.