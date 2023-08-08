June Lois Hilton

On August 5th, 2023, June Krehbiel Hilton passed peacefully in her sleep, 23 days shy of her 9Oth birthday. She was born August 28th, 1933 to Daniel M. Krehbiel and Ella Ruth (Stucky).

She was known by several names, “Sweetheart”, “Mom” and “Oma” and she treasured them all. She always provided support and love to her family.

June served as a registered nurse in a number of hospitals, as well as medical clinics. Following her graduation from Bethel College School of Nursing, she married David Hilton. They were together 70 years. They were married 67 years 8 months, 2 days, 20 hours and 30 minutes.

From that union, they produced three children, Renee, Mark and Cheryl.