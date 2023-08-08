There will be a final storm debris drop off opportunity for Overland Park residents this coming Saturday and Sunday at Young's Pool. Photo courtesy city of Overland Park.
Overland Park residents have one final weekend to get rid of tree limbs and yard debris from last month’s severe storms.
This Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, the city will accept storm debris drop offs at Young’s Pool, 8421 W. 77th St.
The drop off area will be open both days from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Proof of residency in Overland Park, like a driver’s license or utility bill, will be required to drop off debris at the site.
Non-residents driving a truck or trailer to the site will need to be accompanied by an Overland Park resident with proof of ID.
Find out more at the city’s website here.
- Prairie Village Diversity Committee, 4 p.m. [View agenda]
- Suspect killed, officer critically injured in exchange of gunfire at Mission QuikTrip
- Kansas Islamic group asks Roeland Park to reject antisemitism definition
- Cyclist struck by car in Overland Park collision dies from injuries
- 💵 5 to Try: Post readers’ best picks for cheap eats in JoCo
- This Leawood medical clinic is now part of AdventHealth group
- Yellow files for bankruptcy. The freight giant with a large corporate presence in Overland Park officially filed for bankruptcy a week after shutting down operations and beginning to layoff its 30,000 workers. [Kansas City Business Journal]
- OP Convention Center hosts back-to-school sale. Some 700 families donated gently used items, including clothes, shoes, diapers and school supplies in the sale organized by the nonprofit Just Between Friends. [KSHB]
Fun with silk ribbons and hula hoops at a Johnson County Library branch recently. Photo via Instagram.
