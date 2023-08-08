Overland Park residents have one final weekend to get rid of tree limbs and yard debris from last month’s severe storms.

⛅️ Today’s forecast : Cloudy with increasing sun throughout the day. High: 87. Low: 69.

This Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, the city will accept storm debris drop offs at Young’s Pool, 8421 W. 77th St.

The drop off area will be open both days from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Proof of residency in Overland Park, like a driver’s license or utility bill, will be required to drop off debris at the site.

Non-residents driving a truck or trailer to the site will need to be accompanied by an Overland Park resident with proof of ID.

Find out more at the city’s website here.

🗓 Public meetings Tuesday

Prairie Village Diversity Committee, 4 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Monday stories

📰 Other local news

Yellow files for bankruptcy. The freight giant with a large corporate presence in Overland Park officially filed for bankruptcy a week after shutting down operations and beginning to layoff its 30,000 workers. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

OP Convention Center hosts back-to-school sale. Some 700 families donated gently used items, including clothes, shoes, diapers and school supplies in the sale organized by the nonprofit Just Between Friends. [ KSHB ]

📸 A thousand words

Fun with silk ribbons and hula hoops at a Johnson County Library branch recently. Photo via Instagram.