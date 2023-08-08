  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Dunkin’ plans new coffee shop with drive thru in Overland Park

Dunkin' plans to open a new drive-thru coffee shop in Overland Park in the College Oaks business district. The chain, previously known as Dunkin' Donuts, serves coffee drinks, breakfast, donuts and bagels. Photo via Dunkin' online.

Dunkin’ is eyeballing an old office parking lot in Overland Park for a new coffee shop with a drive-thru near Johnson County Community College.

The Overland Park City Council Monday evening signed off on the rezoning required for the drive-thru at Quivira Road and Cody Street over staff’s objections. The council approved the application 9-1.

The new restaurant, which would eat up some of the unused surplus parking in the College Oaks Office Park, would be about 2,000 square feet. The drive-thru is planned for the west side of the building and outdoor seating is planned for the south side.

