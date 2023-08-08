Darla Hajinian

Leawood, Kansas – Darla Jean Hajinian, 85, of Leawood, KS, passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2023 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 11 at 11:00 am at Village Presbyterian Church, 6700 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Village Presbyterian Church or Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Darla was born September 16, 1937, in Thief River Falls, MN, to David and Dolores Tollefson. She graduated from Madison East High School, Madison, WI, and attended the University of Wisconsin, where she met her husband, Charles “Chuck” Hajinian. They were married January 23, 1959, in Washington, D.C. Following brief stays in Washington and Dallas, TX, they moved to Kansas City in 1961.

A longtime member of Village Presbyterian Church, Darla served on the staff for over 25 years, was a deacon and volunteer in many capacities. She was a member and past president of Johnson County Young Matrons, a member of Leawood Women’s Club, Symphony Women and a former Bethany Hospital volunteer. Above all, she absolutely adored her family and cherished her roles as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The love they have for her is immeasurable. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.