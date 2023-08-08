She also faces one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Andrea Rene Cothran, 32, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, faces three felony counts: aggravated battery with intent to do great bodily harm, recklessly fleeing from a law enforcement officer and theft of an amount less than $25,000.

A Tennessee woman was charged Tuesday with four counts related to a high-speed chase and subsequent standoff at a Johnson County gas station Sunday that ended with a Fairway police officer and a second suspect dead.

Cothran made her first court appearance in Johnson County District Court Tuesday afternoon where a judge appointed her a public defender.

She remains in custody at the Johnson County jail in New Century on $1 million bond.

Her next court appearance is set for for Aug. 16.

A memorial fund for fallen officer has been established

Fairway Police on Monday announced Off. Jonah Oswald, 29, had died from wounds sustained in an exchange of gunfire at a Mission QuikTrip Sunday morning.

At the gas station, a suspect Cothran was with — identified as Shannon Wayne Marshall, 40, of Ashland City, Tennessee — was also killed.

In a statement Monday, Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo called Off. Oswald “an integral part of our team.” “We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many,” he said. Fairway Police announced the establishment of a memorial fund for which all donations will go to Oswald’s family. You can make a donation online here. Checks made payable to “Answering the Call” can be mailed to PO Box 6763, Lee’s Summit, MO, 64064.

What happened

According to recorded radio traffic, at 7:35 a.m. Sunday, two Lenexa officers were dispatched to the QuikTrip at 12355 W. 95th St., on a report of a Jeep Cherokee stolen from the parking lot.

A few moments later, an officer reported he was following that same Jeep as it circled the parking lot of a nearby hotel.

Officers following the Jeep reported that a white female, later identified as Cothran, was driving around the area of several hotels south of 95th Street.

The vehicle then pulled into the Quality Inn & Suites parking lot, 12601 West 96th Terr., where at 7:42, an officer reported Cothran “rammed one of the police cars.”

A man, later identified as Marshall, ran out of the hotel and jumped into the passenger’s side of the stolen Jeep.

A high-speed chase, at times clocking 120 miles per hour, commenced, moving northbound on Interstate 35.

The Jeep ultimately crashed into a guard rail on the Lamar Avenue bridge over Interstate 35 in Mission, and the two suspects made their way to a nearby QuikTrip.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the QuikTrip, where Cothran was quickly taken into custody. Marshall, however, remained barricaded inside the gas station.

Just before 7:58 a.m., a Lenexa officer can be heard over the radio yelling, “Shots fired, shots fired,” with the sounds of gunfire in the background.

The same officer then reported, “Officer down.”

By 8:08 a.m., a Lenexa officer reported that she saw movement inside the bathroom, and officers continued to give the male suspect commands to surrender.

A minute later, a different Lenexa officer reported that the “suspect is down in the bathroom.”