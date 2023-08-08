  Kyle Palmer  - Fairway

Woman charged in connection to JoCo chase that led to fatal police shooting

A memorial has been developing outside the Fairway Police Department following the shooting death of Officer Jonah Oswald. Photo credit Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3.

A Tennessee woman was charged Tuesday with four counts related to a high-speed chase and subsequent standoff at a Johnson County gas station Sunday that ended with a Fairway police officer and a second suspect dead.

Andrea Rene Cothran, 32, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, faces three felony counts: aggravated battery with intent to do great bodily harm, recklessly fleeing from a law enforcement officer and theft of an amount less than $25,000.

She also faces one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

