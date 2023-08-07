Updates from Johnson County Community College: Well-rounded college experience goes beyond the classroom

Students can find like-minded peers around topics such as horticulture, debate, trivia, music, international relations, technology, religion, pickleball and so much more. Some popular organizations include:

Joining a club or organization is a great way for students to get involved on campus and meet new people. Whether it’s interest-, community- or academic-based, there’s a group for everyone.

From clubs and committees to wellness programs and studying abroad, Cavaliers have plenty of opportunities to make new friends, develop leadership skills and have fun while they’re a student at JCCC.

The Black Student Union (BSU) welcomes all students to focus on improving the experience of minority groups through education, community engagement, activism, networking and unity.

Latinos United Now and Always (LUNA) brings cultures together to celebrate Latin-American culture and address concerns of immigrants and their families.

The JC Student Veterans of America supports and empowers students who are connected to military services, including veterans, dependents and military supporters.

Vibrant campus community

JCCC offers a variety of programs and events to engage students outside the classroom. Students can try something new, connect with peers and expand their world. Wellness programs, charitable events and fundraisers, tournaments and “college recess” games, awareness weeks and info fairs all help to build community and create belonging.

Cheering on Cavalier athletic teams, attending performances at the Midwest Trust Center and enjoying nationally acclaimed art exhibits at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art are more ways students add to their experience. Students – and the community – can also enjoy free performances throughout the year from JCCC’s award-winning Academic Theatre program.

Leadership opportunities equip students for success

JCCC’s focus on student success means abundant opportunities for students to participate in leadership roles and acquire skills they can use in the workplace. These opportunities help them build confidence, practice leadership skills and gain experiences that inform and drive their futures.

With programs that range from academic to professional or casual to competitive, students discover and shape their leadership toolbox to prepare for the real world. Opportunities include:

Representing the student body in Student Senate

Intensive training in the Cavalier Leadership Program

Career preparation in the Emerging Professionals Program

Sharing information through the Student Media Center

Networking through the National Society of Leadership & Success

Students also can serve their peers and prospective Cavaliers as campus ambassadors. These duties may include giving campus tours, managing the Student Lounge, working in the Basic Needs Center and hosting student-focused events throughout the year.

Getting involved brings the Cavalier spirit to life

Campus life is vibrant at JCCC. Learn more about campus involvement opportunities, student leadership positions and ways students can make the most of their time as a Cavalier.