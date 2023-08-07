  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Well-rounded college experience goes beyond the classroom

Joining a club, participating in campus activities and taking on leadership roles helps JCCC students enjoy college and prepare for their future.

From clubs and committees to wellness programs and studying abroad, Cavaliers have plenty of opportunities to make new friends, develop leadership skills and have fun while they’re a student at JCCC. 

More than 60 clubs and organizations

Joining a club or organization is a great way for students to get involved on campus and meet new people. Whether it’s interest-, community- or academic-based, there’s a group for everyone. 

Students can find like-minded peers around topics such as horticulture, debate, trivia, music, international relations, technology, religion, pickleball and so much more. Some popular organizations include: