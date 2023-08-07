Mary A. Sigley, 74, Olathe, KS, formerly of Dodge City, KS passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, August 11th at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Kansas Nurses Foundation. Please mail donations to KNF, 2900 SW Plass Ct, Suite C, Topeka, KS 66611, or contributions may be mailed in care of the funeral home on behalf of Mary. For more information about the Kansas Nurses Foundation, please visit www.ksnurses.com/kansas-nurses-foundation/.

Mary was born on November 20, 1948 in Dodge City, KS, the daughter of William and Martha Smith. Mary married James (Jim) Sigley on March 30, 1968 in Ingalls, KS, and after living in Dodge City for two years, she joined Jim at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX during his service with the United States Army. In August of 1973, they returned to Dodge City, KS. Mary graduated from Dodge City Community College in 1991 with an Associate of Science degree in nursing and worked for Humana Hospital as a day surgery nurse. Mary and Jim moved to Grand Lake, CO in early 1996 to own and operate the Driftwood Lodge until 2003 when they moved to Lawrence, KS. In Lawrence, Mary worked at long term care facilities until her retirement in 2010. In the Fall of 2021, Mary and Jim moved to Olathe, KS to build their retirement home and be closer to their children and grandchildren. Mary enjoyed time with her grandchildren, reading, crocheting, painting, traveling, flower gardening, and watching her favorite sports teams including the Royals, the Chiefs, and the Kansas Jayhawks. On her 50th wedding anniversary, Mary and Jim took a long-awaited trip on a Mexican-Riveria cruise.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Cynthia Lopez, and brother-in-law and sister-in law, Herbert and Beth Sigley. Mary is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim, of the home, her son, Matthew Sigley and his wife, Tami (Radohl) Sigley (Olathe, KS), and her grandchildren, Hutton (19) and Mason (15). She is also survived by Charles and Jo Ann Sigley (Portland, OR), Ken and Della Sigley (Elizabeth, CO), Richard and Marcia Sigley (Cheney, WA), Elaine Jelinek (Wichita, KS), Barb Cecil (Dodge City, KS), Gordon Smith (Wichita, KS), Steven Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes and Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 913-438-6444