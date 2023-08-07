This Leawood medical clinic is now part of AdventHealth group

Independent primary care clinic Leawood Family Care has joined the AdventHealth network — which already has a presence in Johnson County. Photo via Leawood Family Care website.
After more than two decades, a former independent clinic has become part of a larger medical presence in Johnson County.
This summer, Leawood Family Care joined AdventHealth Medical Group — which officials say will expand the clinic’s resources and number of providers.
The practice has a new name
Now called AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at College Boulevard, the clinic operates at 7025 College Blvd., on the southeast corner with Metcalf Avenue.
The newly renamed AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at College Boulevard operates from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
AdventHealth already operates dozens of local practices
AdventHealth already operates a number of hospitals and medical facilities across Johnson County.
Outside of primary care, the company operates three major hospitals — AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, AdventHealth Lenexa and AdventHealth South in Overland Park.
In Kansas, the AdventHealth Medical Group network is comprised of 14 primary care clinics and roughly 40 specialty care practices in Johnson, Miami, Douglas, Leavenworth and Franklin counties.
The change also means new technology and more providers
The Leawood clinic currently has six physicians and three nurse practitioners and plans to add more providers later this year.
Patients of the practice can also now use the AdventHealth app, which clinic officials said will enhance the patient experience.
“After 21 years as an independent primary care medical practice, my partners and I at Leawood Family Care sought to partner with a hospital system to enhance our ability to continue to provide high quality care for years to come,” said Louis Christifano, co-founder of Leawood Family Care, via a release.
“After much thought and consideration, we chose to join AdventHealth Medical Group because we believe AdventHealth shares our values of delivering compassionate care for the whole patient, mind, body, and spirit,” he said.
Go deeper: Read more about Leawood Family Care’s joining AdventHealth Medical Group here.
Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
