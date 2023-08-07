  Lucie Krisman  - Health care

This Leawood medical clinic is now part of AdventHealth group

Independent primary care clinic Leawood Family Care has joined the AdventHealth network — which already has a presence in Johnson County. Photo via Leawood Family Care website.

After more than two decades, a former independent clinic has become part of a larger medical presence in Johnson County.

This summer, Leawood Family Care joined AdventHealth Medical Group — which officials say will expand the clinic’s resources and number of providers.

Leawood Family Care
The clinic off College Boulevard marks the newest addition to Florida-based AdventHealth’s network, which already operates a number of facilities across Johnson County. Photo via Leawood Family Care website.

The practice has a new name

  • Now called AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at College Boulevard, the clinic operates at 7025 College Blvd., on the southeast corner with Metcalf Avenue.
  • The newly renamed AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at College Boulevard operates from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

