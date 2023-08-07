JC Pulliam

June 3, 1946 — July 28, 2023
Visitation
Saturday, August 12, 2023
12:30 – 1:30pm (Central time)
Overland Park Funeral Chapel
8201 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 12, 2023
1:30 – 2:30pm (Central time)
Overland Park Funeral Chapel
8201 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204
Interment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
3:00 – 3:30pm (Central time)
Johnson County Memorial Gardens Courtyard of Memories Indoor Mausoleum
11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1