  Mike Frizzell

Fairway police officer dies from injuries sustained in shooting

A Fairway Police officer shot during an exchange of gunfire with a barricaded suspect inside a Mission QuikTrip Sunday was pronounced dead Monday. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Fairway police officer shot during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect at a Mission gas station Sunday morning has died, according to Fairway Police.

Jonah Oswald, 29, was a four-year veteran of the Fairway police force, a police statement Monday night said.

“I am heartbroken at the tragic loss of Officer Jonah Oswald, who made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out his oath to serve and protect,” Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo said.