Kansas Islamic group asks Roeland Park to reject antisemitism definition

A Kansas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations wants Roeland Park to reject adopting a definition of antisemitism — a move that several Johnson County cities have already taken, as well as the state of Kansas and the United States. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The Kansas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on the city of Roeland Park to reject a definition of antisemitism that has been adopted by other local governments in recent months.

The Roeland Park City Council is set to consider a resolution on Monday adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

Five other Johnson County cities, including Leawood and Prairie Village — as well as Johnson County itself — have already adopted the same definition of antisemitism, a move pushed by the local Jewish Community Relations Bureau | American Jewish Committee.

