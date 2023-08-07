A plate being served up at Kimchi and Bap at Lenexa Public Market. File photo.
Annyeong-ha-se-yo!
For this week’s 5 to Try, we’re taking you way out East — or West, it really doesn’t matter how you look at the map — to the Korean peninsula, where kimchi, grilled meats, spicy stews and fresh seafood (sometimes too fresh) reign supreme.
We’re looking for the best places around Johnson County to find Korean barbecue, or perhaps South Korea’s world-famous bibimbap, or really any other popular Korean cuisine can be found.
Or, perhaps you just came for the banchan — side dishes — like pickled cabbages and radishes, or rice cakes and egg soup.
As always, we prefer local places, so give us your best picks.
How to tell us your picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
