🍜 5 to Try: What’s the best Korean food in JoCo? Tell us your picks

Bibimbap will be one of the core dishes on Kimchi + Bap's menu. It's a rice bowl that features different veggies and protein.

A plate being served up at Kimchi and Bap at Lenexa Public Market. File photo.

Annyeong-ha-se-yo!

For this week’s 5 to Try, we’re taking you way out East — or West, it really doesn’t matter how you look at the map — to the Korean peninsula, where kimchi, grilled meats, spicy stews and fresh seafood (sometimes too fresh) reign supreme.

We’re looking for the best places around Johnson County to find Korean barbecue, or perhaps South Korea’s world-famous bibimbap, or really any other popular Korean cuisine can be found.