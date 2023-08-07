We’re looking for the best places around Johnson County to find Korean barbecue, or perhaps South Korea’s world-famous bibimbap, or really any other popular Korean cuisine can be found.

For this week’s 5 to Try, we’re taking you way out East — or West, it really doesn’t matter how you look at the map — to the Korean peninsula, where kimchi, grilled meats, spicy stews and fresh seafood ( sometimes too fresh ) reign supreme.

Or, perhaps you just came for the banchan — side dishes — like pickled cabbages and radishes, or rice cakes and egg soup.

As always, we prefer local places, so give us your best picks.

How to tell us your picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including: