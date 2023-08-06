Thomas Deamos

Tom had a long career, first working at Midwest Bolt and then starting his own company MO-KAN Fastener and Supply in 1981. His two sons, Mark and Chris Deamos joined him in the business. Tom continued to work well into his eighties. The family business is now in the hands of third generation Deamos’ s.

Thomas R. Deamos passed away peacefully on July 29, 2023 at the age of 91. He was born on February 20, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri, the youngest of three boys to a Greek immigrant father and an Irish American mother. Tom grew up in Armourdale and made lifelong friends at St. Thomas School and Ward High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Theresa Donohoe, on August 22, 1953. They moved to Prairie Village, Kansas where they raised four children.

Tom will be remembered for his work ethic, his love for his family and his beloved dogs Winston, Murphy and Jake and his loyalty to friends. He was also an enthusiastic fan of KU basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom was proceeded in death by his parents Mike Demos and Margaret Rellihan Deamos, his wife of 68 years, Theresa and his brothers James J. Deamos and Nicholas J. Deamos. Tom will be remembered and missed by his children Janine (Stephen) Smith, Mark Deamos, Chris (Cindy) Deamos, Sharon (Warren) Rhoades, eight grandchildren, Ben, Michelle, Kirk, Alex, Samantha, Jason, Andrew and Hannah and five great granddaughters Becca, Anna, Allison, Summer and Violet.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church,7023 W 71 St, Overland Park, KS from 9:30-10:30am. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am. Entombment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

Please consider donating to Great Plains SPCA Pet Adoption Center, 5424 Antioch Drive, Merriam, Kansas.