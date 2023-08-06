  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Thomas Deamos

Feb. 20, 1932 – July 29, 2023

Thomas R. Deamos passed away peacefully on July 29, 2023 at the age of 91. He was born on February 20, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri, the youngest of three boys to a Greek immigrant father and an Irish American mother. Tom grew up in Armourdale and made lifelong friends at St. Thomas School and Ward High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Theresa Donohoe, on August 22, 1953. They moved to Prairie Village, Kansas where they raised four children.

Tom had a long career, first working at Midwest Bolt and then starting his own company MO-KAN Fastener and Supply in 1981. His two sons, Mark and Chris Deamos joined him in the business. Tom continued to work well into his eighties. The family business is now in the hands of third generation Deamos’ s.