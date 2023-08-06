Ruby Wiley

She taught in Memphis TN, Los Angles CA, & Kansas City MO. At the time of her retirement, she was a third grade teacher at Katherine Carpenter Elementary School in Overland Park.

Overland Park, Kansas – Ruby Looney Wiley passed away July 29, 2023 in Overland Park, KS. She was born November 6, 1927 in Whitton, AR. She graduated from Shawnee High School in Joiner, AR. She earned her bachelors degree from Arkansas State Teacher’s College in Conway, AR in 1949 and her masters degree in education from Webster University in 1951. She was an educator for 41 years.

She was a member of the Resurrection Church of Leawood KS. She spent her retirement, enjoying her seven grandchildren, reading, quilting, cooking, entertaining friends and family (especially grandkids) and traveling with Thomas A. Wiley, her husband of 65 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Wiley in 2018, her four brothers; JR Looney, Billy Jack Looney, Joe Edd Looney, and George Looney, Jr.

She is survived by a sister, Martha Ann Buffington of West Memphis, AR, a son, Dr. Thomas Mathew Wiley (Cathie) of Topeka, KS, a daughter, Nancy Ann Hardy (James) of Jacksonville, FL, and seven grand children, Seth Wiley (Madeline Farron) of Denver, CO, Marissa Wiley Mumford (Ben) Brooklyn, NY, Jude Wiley of Topeka, KS, Destenee Hendricks (Markus) of Indianapolis, IN, & Britton, Greyson, and Delaney Dickason of Jacksonville, FL.

She requests attendees wear clothing representing their favorite sports team.

Services will be at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, located at 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS on Saturday, August 12 with visitation at 11 AM and funeral service at noon. She requests no flowers. The family suggest donations of food or money to the Kansas City Hospice House.