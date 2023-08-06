  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ruby Wiley

November 6, 1927 – July 29, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Ruby Looney Wiley passed away July 29, 2023 in Overland Park, KS. She was born November 6, 1927 in Whitton, AR. She graduated from Shawnee High School in Joiner, AR. She earned her bachelors degree from Arkansas State Teacher’s College in Conway, AR in 1949 and her masters degree in education from Webster University in 1951. She was an educator for 41 years.

She taught in Memphis TN, Los Angles CA, & Kansas City MO. At the time of her retirement, she was a third grade teacher at Katherine Carpenter Elementary School in Overland Park.