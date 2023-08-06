Robert Burton

Overland Park, Kansas – Robert “Bob” Burton, age 87, was called home to be with Jesus on July 26, 2023. One of six siblings, Bob was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, where he played baseball as a young man. He was a proud, yet humble, Korean War veteran, serving as a Radioman Second Class, Sub-surface, in the U.S. Navy. He loved serving on the submarines and spoke about it often.
In 1956, Bob married Sue, the love of his life, who he remained devoted to for more than 67 years, until his final day. They were blessed with three children, 11 grandchildren and a lifetime of memories together. A longtime member of Crossroads Baptist Church, his relationship with the Lord was evident in his daily life, and he could always be found with his Bible nearby.
He was faithful in church and in his younger years, you could always find him singing in the choir or serving others in any capacity that was needed. A Wichita native, Bob was an avid fan of the Wichita State Shockers, never missing a game, if he could keep from it, even watching the Aftershocks play just days before he passed away.
Bob is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Dill, son-in-law, Roy Dill, his parents and his siblings, Fred, Don, Mary, Earl and Kenneth.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Burton, son Jeff (Kathy) Burton and daughter Pam (Mark) Bruck, 11 grandchildren: David (Katy) Dill, James (Crystal) Dill, Paul (Lu) Dill, Scott (Sarah) Burton, Mark (Ashley) Burton, Heather Dill, Luke (Ilona) Dill, Jesse (Ali) Dill, Wes (Emily) Dill, Dylan Bruck, Valerie (Jonathan) Copan and 21 great-grandchildren.
Bob’s life will be celebrated at a memorial service on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11411 E. Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67206.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1