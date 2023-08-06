Robert Burton

August 18, 1935 – July 26, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Robert “Bob” Burton, age 87, was called home to be with Jesus on July 26, 2023. One of six siblings, Bob was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, where he played baseball as a young man. He was a proud, yet humble, Korean War veteran, serving as a Radioman Second Class, Sub-surface, in the U.S. Navy. He loved serving on the submarines and spoke about it often.

In 1956, Bob married Sue, the love of his life, who he remained devoted to for more than 67 years, until his final day. They were blessed with three children, 11 grandchildren and a lifetime of memories together. A longtime member of Crossroads Baptist Church, his relationship with the Lord was evident in his daily life, and he could always be found with his Bible nearby.