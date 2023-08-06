Myzelle Paul Law

He loved people. He remembered faces, names, and sports statistics easily. He had a beautiful mind.

As he walked out of Pre-K, his father lovingly and jokingly began calling him “The Mayor” because even at that young age, Myzelle would say hello and goodbye to everyone as he left school for the day. He not only knew all the students’ names, but he also remembered their siblings and their parents’ names.

Myzelle lived his life by always finding the best in people and speaking life into them by being encouraging, motivating and always uplifting.

Myzelle was not the fastest or most athletic football player, but he was gifted with the work ethic of his parents, a huge heart and a never give up mindset that was unparalleled.

Myzelle graduated from Blue Valley North High School in 2022 and was entering his sophomore season at MidAmerica Nazarene University as a Defensive Lineman.

He absolutely loved football. He loved to play, he loved to watch and he loved to talk about it. Myzelle had dreams of one day being a sports reporter like Shannon Sharpe or Stephen A. Smith.

Myzelle was a gentle human with a huge heart, so much so that when he first started playing football, he did not want to hit the opposing players too hard because they were his friends.

His GorillaBear brand was birthed because his father told him that you can be “The Mayor” off the field, but you need to be a “Monster” on the field.

From there, Myzelle learned to be more aggressive, while maintaining great sportsmanship. He became more competitive, driven, and focused, while at the same time showing love to his teammates and friends by openly telling them “I Love You, Bro”.

Myzelle is survived by his loving parents, Paul P. and Yesenia M. Law; his older brothers Paul T. Law (Sinclair) and Myles I. Law; his uncle, John W. Law (Lacey); cousins, Johnathan I. and Syonne M. Law, and a loving and devoted grandmother, Deborah A. (Easley) Law, who cherished the ground he walked on as she does with all of her grandchildren. Myzelle’s grandmother called him her “Sweet Little Baby”, and he lived up to that name.