Myzelle Paul Law

April 4, 2004 – July 30, 2023

Myzelle Paul Law, beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, amazing friend, and student-athlete died Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Myzelle was born April 4, 2004, in Overland Park, Kansas to parents Paul P. and Yesenia M. Law.