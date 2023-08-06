Mrs. Donaghue taught music at Valley View and Nall Hills Elementary Schools in Overland Park, Kansas and elementary and junior high school music in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mary Susan Eggleston Donaghue of Prairie Village, Kansas, was born February 23, 1937, in Kingman, Kansas, the daughter of Dr. Donald Edwin and Mary Ethyl Sagaser Eggleston. She died July 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Mrs. Donaghue attended the Macon, Missouri public schools and graduated from Macon High School in 1955. Mrs. Donaghue received an associate’s degree from Stephens College, Columbia, Missouri, in 1957. She graduated from the University of Kansas in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in music education.

Mrs. Donaghue was a member of Village Presbyterian Church, had served as deacon, shepard deacon, Sunday school teacher and was active in the choir and handbell choir. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta social sorority and Mu Phi Epsilon music sorority at the University of Kansas, KU Sigma Chapter Corporation Board for 20 years and served as President of the Greater Kansas City Alumnae Chapter of Gamma Phi Beta. She was an active member of the Stephens College Alumnae Club of Kansas City.

Mrs. Donaghue is survived by her daughter, Amy Lucinda Donaghue Julo (Jeff Price) of De Soto, Kansas, and granddaughters, Briana and Abigail Julo. Mrs. Donaghue was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Dean Donaghue, her son, Paul William Donaghue of Sandpoint, Idaho, her sister Sara Lucinda Eggleston Rohrs of Columbia, Missouri, her parents of Macon, Missouri, paternal grandparents, Frank Dunn and Mary Minerva Salisbury Eggleston of Kingman, Kansas and maternal grandparents, Charles Henry and Susan Amanda Rector Sagaser of Bevier, Missouri.

Memorial services will be held at Village Presbyterian Church on August 26, 2023 at 2pm with a reception to follow.

Burial on the Eggleston lot in the Oakwood Cemetery, Macon, Missouri.

The family suggests memorial gifts to the music department at Village Presbyterian Church.