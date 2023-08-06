  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary Susan Eggleston Donaghue

Feb. 23, 1937 – July 27, 2023

Mary Susan Eggleston Donaghue of Prairie Village, Kansas, was born February 23, 1937, in Kingman, Kansas, the daughter of Dr. Donald Edwin and Mary Ethyl Sagaser Eggleston. She died July 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Mrs. Donaghue attended the Macon, Missouri public schools and graduated from Macon High School in 1955. Mrs. Donaghue received an associate’s degree from Stephens College, Columbia, Missouri, in 1957. She graduated from the University of Kansas in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in music education.

Mrs. Donaghue taught music at Valley View and Nall Hills Elementary Schools in Overland Park, Kansas and elementary and junior high school music in Indianapolis, Indiana.