Marge Bailey

August 27, 1938 – August 1, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Marg Bailey died peacefully at home in Leawood, KS on Tuesday August 1, 2023 surrounded by her friends and family. She raised her granddaughter after her own daughter passed 8 years ago and got Matilda all the way through high school.

Marg raised three kids in Ft. Walton Beach, FL after moving there with her husband Jon in 1964. She and Jon moved back to the Kansas Citu area in 1986 where Jon finished his career with the Department of Defense at Leavenworth. Jon passed in 2002 and Marg moved from Lenexa to a townhouse she loved in Leawood.