Donald A. Chamblin

Donald Chamblin of Olathe, KS, passed away on August 1, 2023.

Don was born January 5, 1961, in Kansas City, MO, to Dorothy (Brock) Chamblin and Donald C. Chamblin. He attended Westwood View Elementary School, Old Mission Junior High School, and Shawnee Mission North High School. Don married his wife, Dawn Brewer, on September 25, 2004. Don and Dawn loved their two boxer dogs, Marley and Bentley. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Brewer; their dog Bentley; his parents, Dorothy and Donald Chamblin; his fatherand mother-in-law, Larry and Joice Brewer; his siblings, Douglas Chamblin, Diane Utz (Mike), Denise Beauchamp, and Dana Chamblin; his brother-in-law, John (Michele); and by many nieces, nephews, friends, coworkers, and neighbors, who loved him dearly.

Since 1997, Don had been dedicated to his work as a driver for Johnson County Transit. He woke most days at 4am for the early shifts and also enjoyed driving for special events. He was a bright light in the day of his colleagues and passengers. The bus had an extra special meaning for Don and Dawn – it’s where they first met and fell in love!