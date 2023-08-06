  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Barbara Housh

February 24, 1937 – July 22, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Barbara Housh, an author and artist, died on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Kansas City after a short illness. She was 86, and never wasted a day.

She was born Barbara Jane Pearl in Mexico, Missouri in 1937. At Mizzou, her father limited her choices, so she studied nursing. In 1959, she married Rick Housh, an attorney who made his career with the US Department of Labor. They were married for 46 years, until his death in 2005.