She was born Barbara Jane Pearl in Mexico, Missouri in 1937. At Mizzou, her father limited her choices, so she studied nursing. In 1959, she married Rick Housh, an attorney who made his career with the US Department of Labor. They were married for 46 years, until his death in 2005.

Overland Park, Kansas – Barbara Housh, an author and artist, died on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Kansas City after a short illness. She was 86, and never wasted a day.

Barbara became a psychiatric nurse clinician and spent decades helping individuals and groups address their phobias. Through it all, she wrote fiction. In 1980, Andrews McMeel published her novel “Brashki: A Gypsy Fantasy.” Her next two books were historical novels. Through her daily writing and meticulous and exhaustive research, Barbara became an expert on the American Revolution. Her research trips included Williamsburg and Yorktown.

Barbara was a prolific reader, as the books on her shelves and other flat spaces in her home attest. Her artistic prowess extended to watercolor and oil painting, sculpture, knitting and needlepoint. She forged lifelong relationships with all these artistic communities.

She always voted and made her opinions known. She detested the corrosive and undemocratic acts of certain politicians, particularly Donald Trump.

At her core, Barbara was the rock of her family, which included her children, her grandchildren, her neighbors and the many others she loved and who loved her. On her last day, she said, “I have lived a good life. I have no regrets.” She was an unrivaled role model.

Barbara is survived by her son Tedrick, his wife, Shelly Peterson, their children, Addison and Madeleine, and by her son Frank and his son, Thomas. A celebration of her life will be held at Village Presbyterian Church at 2 pm on Saturday, September 16, 2023. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Planned Parenthood Great Plains.