Alice Mumford

It’s not a surprise that it was on a flight where she met the love of her life and future husband, Gary Mumford. Alice and Gary married in 1982 and were blessed with the birth of their son, John, in 1985. As some of the first residents in their Overland Park neighborhood, Alice and Gary were a well-loved couple in their community, cultivating life-long friendships and taking great pride in teaching their son their shared values of faith, family, and friends.

Alice Fallon Mumford, 77, a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister passed unto eternal rest on August 2, 2023. She was born on May 3,1946 in Long Island, N.Y. After graduating from Sayville High school, she attended St. Mary College, Leavenworth, KS, and graduated from Washburn University, Topeka KS. After college, Alice graced the skies with her sparkling Irish eyes and warm smile as a Flight Attendant for TWA for over 15 years.

Alice’s love of the Catholic faith was of great importance to her. She was an active member of Church of the Ascension where she participated in numerous church activities. Alice participated in multiple Scripture Groups through Ascension and Good Shepherd to strengthen her faith, personal devotion to God, enjoy loyal companionship and a glass of wine with her beloved scripture group friends. Alice’s generous heart led to her passion for helping the homeless; she dedicated time each month making meals for Uplift Organization to support those in poverty.

Alice was an especially gifted gardener and took great pride in creating beautiful landscapes. Her garden was the envy of many, with gorgeous hydrangeas – her favorite flower – lining her backyard. She achieved her certificate as a Master Gardener and used her horticultural knowledge by volunteering at the Overland Park Arboretum, where she loved offering gardening advice to patrons.

In addition to gardening, Alice had a great appreciation for travel, music, theater, cooking, and everything Irish as she treasured her strong Irish heritage. She spent years traveling the world through her work with TWA and with her husband, Gary. Travel ignited Alice and she instilled the same sense of adventure in her son, John, teaching him the importance of experiencing and learning about new cultures. Alice shared her love of music and cooking by frequently hosting and entertaining family and friends. Alice took great joy in setting an impeccable table, immersing herself in new and special recipes, and enjoying time in the kitchen with her loved ones while music filled her home.

Alice’s true loves of her life were her husband, Gary, and her son, John. She adored and cherished her role as Grandmother to Merrill Catherine and Daniel Patrick.

Alice was preceded to eternal rest by her beloved husband, Gary; her parents, Edward & Agnes Fallon; her in-laws, Don & Rosemary Mumford. She is survived by her son, John Mumford (Anne); Grandchildren: Merrill and Danny; sisters: Rose Fallon, Jacksonville, FL, and Loretta Shelley, Overland Park, KS; three beloved brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

To honor Alice’s memory, a Rosary and visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, August 9th at Church of the Ascension Catholic Church, 9519 W. 126th St., Overland Park, KS.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Uplift, Inc., 1516 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127 in memory of Alice Mumford (Uplift Organization Inc. – Taking Care and Compassion to the Homeless).