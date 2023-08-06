  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Alice Mumford

May 3, 1946 – Aug. 2, 2023

Alice Fallon Mumford, 77, a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister passed unto eternal rest on August 2, 2023. She was born on May 3,1946 in Long Island, N.Y. After graduating from Sayville High school, she attended St. Mary College, Leavenworth, KS, and graduated from Washburn University, Topeka KS. After college, Alice graced the skies with her sparkling Irish eyes and warm smile as a Flight Attendant for TWA for over 15 years.

It’s not a surprise that it was on a flight where she met the love of her life and future husband, Gary Mumford. Alice and Gary married in 1982 and were blessed with the birth of their son, John, in 1985. As some of the first residents in their Overland Park neighborhood, Alice and Gary were a well-loved couple in their community, cultivating life-long friendships and taking great pride in teaching their son their shared values of faith, family, and friends.