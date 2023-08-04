  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Newsletter

SMSD News: New SMSD podcast – Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up coming Aug. 10

 The first episode of the Shawnee Mission School District’s new podcast is coming your way on Thursday, August 10, 2023!

 Watch for a link to download on www.smsd.org on Aug. 10.  

This new podcast is hosted by Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard and Dr. Jeremy Higgins, director of secondary human resources. It will explore a variety of district topics and give listeners a chance to hear from the people who make us One Shawnee Mission.