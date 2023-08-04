SMSD News: New SMSD podcast – Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up coming Aug. 10

This new podcast is hosted by Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard and Dr. Jeremy Higgins, director of secondary human resources. It will explore a variety of district topics and give listeners a chance to hear from the people who make us One Shawnee Mission.

The first episode of the Shawnee Mission School District’s new podcast is coming your way on Thursday, August 10, 2023!

“It is always important to us to connect with the Shawnee Mission community,” Dr. Hubbard shared. “We’re excited to have one more way to share with everyone what is happening in our schools and all of the ways our students and staff shine.”

August 10 episode

In the first episode, Dr. Hubbard and Dr. Higgins will welcome the community to Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up, and talk about all of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into getting ready for the first day of school on August 15, 2023.

New episodes of Mic’d Up will be released every other week, and you are encouraged to follow us on the podcasting platform of your choice, so you don’t miss a minute.

Together We are One Shawnee Mission and It’s Our Time to Shine!

