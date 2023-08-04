Ryan Joseph Clapham, 26, was born on March 18, 1997 in Overland Park, Kansas. He passed away on July 28, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 1–2 pm on August 7, 2023 at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church in Lee’s Summit, MO, followed by a memorial service at 2 pm at the same location.

Ryan attended Lee’s Summit North High School.