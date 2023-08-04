Norval Eugene Day

Norval was both a full-time salesman for Interstate Brands and a full-time dad participating in Boy Scouts, coaching Little League and attending many dance recitals.

On May 18, 1956, he married the love of his life, Janis (Russell)Day, and they made their home in Shawnee, KS, raising 3 children.

Norval E. Day, 87, of Olathe, passed away on July 31, 2023 at Bloom Living. He was born on September 25, 1935 to Joseph and Bernice (Kent) Day in Carthage, MO. He was a graduate of Webb City High School.

Some of his favorite activities included enjoying baseball/football/hockey games with the boys, reading, swimming, and spending time with his wife and family. He was even learning how to play the electric guitar.

A life-long Christian with a gentle and wise spirit, he was currently attending Blue Valley Baptist as well as Rutlader Outpost Cowboy Church. He loved singing the gospel songs in church choirs and men’s quartet.

Norval is survived by his 3 children, Ned (Peggy) Day of North Carolina, Mike Day of Lenexa, KS and Susan (Ray) Silva of Olathe, KS. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kathryn and Jeffrey Silva of Olathe, KS and Kimberly and Michelle Day of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard, Ronald and Terry Day.

The family finds peace in knowing he is with his Savior, and reunited with his beloved wife and a little Yorkie named Sassy.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 7, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals Receptions, Olathe, Kansas. A private Graveside Service will take place at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Carl Garrett officiating.