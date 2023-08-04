  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Norval Eugene Day

Norval E. Day, 87, of Olathe, passed away on July 31, 2023 at Bloom Living. He was born on September 25, 1935 to Joseph and Bernice (Kent) Day in Carthage, MO. He was a graduate of Webb City High School.

On May 18, 1956, he married the love of his life, Janis (Russell)Day, and they made their home in Shawnee, KS, raising 3 children.

Norval was both a full-time salesman for Interstate Brands and a full-time dad participating in Boy Scouts, coaching Little League and attending many dance recitals.