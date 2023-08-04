3 teens arrested following reports of Lenexa car break-ins

Lenexa Police took three male teenagers into custody early Friday morning after officers responded to calls of multiple car break-ins at an apartment complex.
Officers were called to the apartments in the 9700 block of Rosehill Road around 3 a.m. Friday, according to a police statement posted to Facebook.
There had been reports of multiple car break-ins at the complex, and when officers arrived, they saw “numerous suspects running away,” the statement said.
Police cordoned off the area and called in a K9 squad and drones to search for the suspects.
The Lenexa Police statement said a police drone spotted one of the suspects hiding behind a dumpster. A police K9 was able to “track that suspect down.”
The same police K9 was able to find a second suspect who surrendered to police.
A third suspect surrendered to officers at the perimeter established in the area during the search.
The three suspects captured Friday morning ranged in age from 15 to 17, according to police.
Two more suspects were not taken into custody, but Lenexa Police say they have been identified. The teens who were apprehended were taken to the Johnson County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.
Officers from Prairie Village and Overland Park assisted in the search.
Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.
