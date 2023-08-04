3 teens arrested following reports of Lenexa car break-ins

Officers were called to the apartments in the 9700 block of Rosehill Road around 3 a.m. Friday, according to a police statement posted to Facebook.

Lenexa Police took three male teenagers into custody early Friday morning after officers responded to calls of multiple car break-ins at an apartment complex.

There had been reports of multiple car break-ins at the complex, and when officers arrived, they saw “numerous suspects running away,” the statement said.

Police cordoned off the area and called in a K9 squad and drones to search for the suspects.

The Lenexa Police statement said a police drone spotted one of the suspects hiding behind a dumpster. A police K9 was able to “track that suspect down.”

The same police K9 was able to find a second suspect who surrendered to police.

A third suspect surrendered to officers at the perimeter established in the area during the search.

The three suspects captured Friday morning ranged in age from 15 to 17, according to police.

Two more suspects were not taken into custody, but Lenexa Police say they have been identified. The teens who were apprehended were taken to the Johnson County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

Officers from Prairie Village and Overland Park assisted in the search.